Community organizers in WF to host human trafficking rally Saturday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Community organizers from around Wichita Falls are teaming up with Southern Grit Advocacy and First Step to hold a rally to raise awareness of human trafficking in North Texas on Saturday.
The rally will take place at Park Central in downtown Wichita Falls from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Ashley Haney, her Mom, Cindy Smith, and two other ladies from Wichita Falls, Rachel Williamson and Carmella Fleck started a Facebook group called “#Save our children, #Be their voice, Wichita Falls” to help raise awareness of human trafficking about human trafficking in Wichita Falls.
The public is invited to bring their own signs, listen to special speakers and to pick up information about online safety.
Organizers would also like to remind attendees to wear masks and to practice socially distancing.
