Early voting for WFISD bond election starts in October

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls ISD Board of Trustees has unanimously voted to hold a bond election on November 3.
The deadline to register to vote is October 5 and early voting will begin on October 13.
The bond will be $290 million split into two propositions.
One proposes building two new high schools to replace the three currently in use, and one proposes new recreational facilities for each of the new schools.
Both propositions will need to pass for either of them to go into effect.
