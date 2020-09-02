Friberg-Cooper VFD holds cornhole tournament

CASHION COMMUNITY, Texas (TNN) - Ron Bakken joined Brian Shrull in studio to talk about the cornhole tournament being hosted by the Friberg-Cooper Volunteer Fire Department.
The tournament will be held on September 12 at the Friberg-Cooper VFD.
Check-in for the event runs from noon until 1 p.m. and the tournament will begin at 1:30 p.m.
It costs $50 to register before the day of the event, and day-of registration will be $60.
There will be a $300 cash prize for the winning team and hand-made trophies will be given out.
Lunch will be provided for participants.
