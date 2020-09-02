Hometown Pride Tour: Clay Co. Community Center

HENRIETTA, Texas (TNN) - We’re continuing our Hometown Pride Tour in Henrietta with a look at the Clay County Community Center.
It’s home to the Meals on Wheels program but those at the center want people to know they’re open for much more.
Every morning at 11, Patsy Netters gets a special visit from the folks at Meals on Wheels in Henrietta. A visit that she is very grateful for.
“Some days I don’t see no one and these are the most, they are beautiful people,” said Netters. “They’ve got the most beautiful smiles.”
Netters is one of 67 seniors in Henrietta on the Meals on Wheels program, which is made possible by the Clay County Community Center; formally known as the Clay County Senior Citizens Center.
“They are so at the door all the time,” said Janet Pilsner, volunteer.
“That gives them a more active life and it actually allows them to live a more independent life longer than what they might normally,” said Roy Boswell, Clay County Community Center executive director.
It’s not just home to Meals on Wheels, it also hosts art class, lunch every day and other activities for people in the community.
By doing this, Boswell says it gives people a place to go and socialize.
“I’ve got a group of guys that come in at lunch every day and sometimes they will get here, even though we don’t start serving until around 11 or a little after, they may start gathering at 10:30,” said Boswell. “They don’t usually leave until about 2. This is their time to socialize. It’s their time to catch up. It’s their time to gossip if you will and everyone just enjoys each others company.”
The center also acts as a meeting place for groups across Henrietta and Clay County.
One of the reason’s for the name change to the Clay County Community Center is because Boswell wants people to know: everyone is welcome.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.