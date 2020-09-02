Montague Child Welfare Board hosting take-out meal and bake sale Sunday

MONTAGUE COUNTY, Texas (TNN) - The Montague County Child Welfare Board is asking for support.
It is hosting a take-out meal and bake sale on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Church of Christ in Nocona.
Meals are $10 each. All of the money raised goes to help provide counseling for kids and teens in Montague County both on the road and at the home the board owns in Bowie.
To get tickets, you can call the Church of Christ at (940) 825-3136.
