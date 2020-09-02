15 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County, total now 1,362

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District confirmed 15 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County on Wednesday. There were also 8 new recoveries.
There are now a total of 1,362 cases in Wichita County, with 228 of them still being active.
There have been 1,118 total recoveries, 17,149 negative tests and 16 deaths.
There are currently 204 patients recovering at home while 24 are in the hospital. Two patients are currently in critical condition.
New Cases
Contact = 3 cases
Close Contact = 1 cases
Community Spread = 2 cases
Under Investigation = 9 cases
Travel = 0 cases
Ages
0 – 5 = 0
6 – 10 = 0
11 – 19 = 2
20 – 29 = 1
30 – 39 = 1
40 – 49 = 1
50 – 59 = 4
60 – 69 = 4
70 – 79 = 1
80+ = 1
Hospitalizations
Case 258: 70 – 79, stable condition
Case 436: 50 – 59, stable condition
Case 643: 60 - 69, stable condition
Case 758: 40 - 49, stable condition
Case 1,013: 60 - 69, stable condition
Case 1,144: 60 - 69, critical condition
Case 1,152: 80+, stable condition
Case 1,193: 80+ stable condition
Case 1,214: 70 - 79, critical condition
Case 1,218: 70 - 79, stable condition
Case 1,237: 60 - 69, stable condition
Case 1,249: 70 - 79, stable condition
Case 1,250: 70 - 79, stable condition
Case 1,252: 30 - 39, stable condition
Case 1,253: 50 - 59, stable condition
Case 1,289: 60 - 69, stable condition
Case 1,293: 70 - 79, stable condition
Case 1,295: 50 - 59, stable condition
Case 1,306: 60 - 69, stable condition
Case 1,312: 50 - 59, stable condition
Case 1,332: 60 - 69, stable condition
Case 1,344: 50 - 59, stable condition
Case 1,353: 50 - 59, stable condition
Case 1,357: 80+, stable condition
