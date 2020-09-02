Storms are likely for your Tuesday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - For your Wednesday we have more rain chances. There is another 60% chance of rain today. The high for today looks fairly cool as well. Today we will have a high of about 82 with scattered thunderstorms across the area. On Thursday we will see conditions warm up gradually where it will eventually warm up to about 88 with a few clouds across the area. There’s another 20% chance of rain on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.We are tracking a fairly big front that is going to be coming in, in about a week. This could drop temperatures all the way down to the low 70s for the high. We will watch rain chances return late Monday going over into Tuesday of next week.
