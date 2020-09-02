United Supermarkets open for drive-thru flu shots

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - United Supermarkets has set up a flu shot drive-thru for the first time as an increased safety precaution due to COVID-19.
There will be tents set up outside of the United Supermarkets on Jacksboro Highway every Tuesday and Thursday from now until October 29.
The drive-thru is open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the designated days, but these days are subject to change due to the weather.
Things to be aware of before going to the drive-thru clinic:
- Face coverings are required.
- Pharmacy team members will need to see your prescription and medical insurance cards.
- Wear clothing that allows you to easily access your upper arm.
- The CDC recommends waiting 15 minutes after getting immunized. There will be designated parking places for guests to wait in.
- A consent form needs to be completed before getting the flu shot. The shot can be printed and filled out in advance to save time in the drive-thru.
To print a consent form in advance, click here.
For more information, visit United Supermarkets’ website, or call the Wichita Falls location at (940) 767-3368.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.