United Supermarkets open for drive-thru flu shots
United Supermarkets has set up a flu shot drive-thru for the first time. (Source: United Supermarkets Facebook page)
By KAUZ Team | September 2, 2020 at 10:50 AM CDT - Updated September 2 at 11:28 AM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - United Supermarkets has set up a flu shot drive-thru for the first time as an increased safety precaution due to COVID-19.

There will be tents set up outside of the United Supermarkets on Jacksboro Highway every Tuesday and Thursday from now until October 29.

The drive-thru is open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the designated days, but these days are subject to change due to the weather.

Things to be aware of before going to the drive-thru clinic:

  • Face coverings are required.
  • Pharmacy team members will need to see your prescription and medical insurance cards.
  • Wear clothing that allows you to easily access your upper arm.
  • The CDC recommends waiting 15 minutes after getting immunized. There will be designated parking places for guests to wait in.
  • A consent form needs to be completed before getting the flu shot. The shot can be printed and filled out in advance to save time in the drive-thru.

To print a consent form in advance, click here.

For more information, visit United Supermarkets’ website, or call the Wichita Falls location at (940) 767-3368.

