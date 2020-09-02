Veterans will no longer have to go to Sheppard for medical care

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Oklahoma City VA Health Care System is opening a new VA clinic in Wichita Falls at the end of September 2020.
The facility is 16,500 square feet where they will offer medical services for primary care, mental health behavior, social work and have an onsite pharmacist.
The clinic also will include 16 primary care exam rooms, four mental health consultation rooms, one in-house lab and one physical therapy area.
The OKC Health Care System says they hope to see around 80 veterans a week. They also believe that having an offsite clinic will make access to medical care easier for veterans.
“Right now we’re trying to expand some specialty care tow of the services I know we’re actively recruiting for right now are dermatology and cardiology but we’re still working through that right now.” said Adrian Carter, Project Lead at the Oklahoma City VA Health Care System, Wichita Falls VA Clinic.
The current Wichita Falls VA Clinic is located at Sheppard Air Force Base, but because of COVID-19 veterans are having to wait in long lines and sign in family members in order to get inside to receive medical care.
Once the new clinic opens it’s doors, the clinic at Sheppard Air Force Base will close and the building will be demolished.
All staff and patients will be transferred from the old clinic to the new one so that veterans will be able to keep their same doctors.
Any veterans currently getting care within the OKC VA Health Care System who would like to move their care to the Wichita Falls clinic will need to call (940) 257-000.
For new veterans that wish to enroll for care at the Wichita Falls clinic, call (405) 456-3072.
