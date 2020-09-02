Week 1: High school volleyball player of the week

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Our high school volleyball player of the week is Archer City’s Maddie Lopez.
The junior setter last week recorded 32 digs, 24 assists and 10 kills.
“Regardless if we are winning by 50 or losing by 50 she has the same demeanor and the same energy,” said Wildcats head coach Krissa Johnson.
“We have a good returning team and we really glue together which made it really easy for us to come back and start playing,” said Lopez.
The all-around athlete also plays softball, basketball, track, powerlifting and cheerleading.
“She is one of the best leaders that we have on the court,” said Coach Johnson.
The Archer City Wildcats take on Iowa Park Saturday at 11 a.m.
