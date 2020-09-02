Two Rider High School students test positive for COVID-19

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Rider High School Principal Dr. Cody Blair announced Wednesday two Rider High School students have tested positive for COVID-19.
The health department considers both of the cases to be low risk exposures and they did not identify any close contact individuals. This means only the infected individuals will be quarantined.
All areas of the building that the students were in have been cleaned and disinfected.
Blair is also asking parents to continue to watch their students for symptoms of COVID-19 and to keep them home if they are sick.
Wichita Falls ISD has seen a total of seven students test positive for COVID-19.
Hirschi Principal Doug Albus announced Wednesday that a student who attends both Hirschi High School and the Career Education Center has tested positive for COVID-19.
All high school students are being notified since the student attends the Career Education Center.
The health department has determined this is a low exposure case. Any students and staff that have been in close contact have already been notified.
All areas of the building that the student was in have been cleaned and disinfected.
