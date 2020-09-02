WFPD needs help identifying two men

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two men who may be connected to a vehicle burglary and financial crimes.
The men are wearing masks in the footage given by police, but officers are hoping the public can recognize them by their clothing, mannerisms or vehicle.
The vehicle, shown at the end of the video, is a silver Ridgeline or Avalanche type of SUV.
Anyone with information should call the Police Department at (940) 761-7762 or Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888. Reference case #20-080801 when calling.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.