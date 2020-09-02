Wichita Co. superintendents credit masks for reducing COVID-19 exposure

WICHITA COUNTY, Texas (TNN) - For Electra ISD, it was a matter of hours between an employee telling Superintendent Ted West they had been exposed and receiving a positive test.
He said there hasn’t been a positive since that happened over a week ago and credits masks for that.
“The biggest factor, from what we understand, is that our employee always wore his mask...and our students that were around the employee wore their masks as well,” he said.
“The way you keep it at a low risk is you keep the mask on,” Superintendent Tony Bushong of City View ISD said.
Low-risk exposure to COVID-19 happens when someone has had limited contact with a positive case while wearing a face covering, and being closer than six feet for less than fifteen minutes.
City View ISD’s first case showed Superintendent Bushong how necessary those face coverings are, even if you aren’t coughing and sneezing.
“There’s just so many asymptomatic people that you don’t know,” he said.
By continuing to wear masks and disinfecting classrooms, both superintendents are hopeful future cases won’t lead to major school outbreaks.
“With those protocols in place, we were able to come away with the health department telling us it was a low-risk case,” Superintendent Bushong explained.
“Students are very diligent about wearing their masks and taking this thing seriously. Because of that, we didn’t have a large outbreak. It was pretty isolated,” Superintendent West added.
