Bowie Storm Relief fund receives $10,000 from WL Plastics

BOWIE, Texas (TNN) - INEOS (WL Plastics) has donated $10,000 to the Bowie Rotary Club to help assist the Bowie Storm Relief Fund, according to The Bowie News.
The Bowie Economic Development Corporation has been using a committee to distribute the funds donated.
Another donation was received after the BTX Ride was cancelled due to COVID-19, and the organizers of the event gave all of the sponsorship money to the storm relief fund.
Donations are still being accepted to help businesses and residents recover from the May 22 tornado.
Janis Crawley, Executive Director of the BEDC, has stated that the fund has already helped 68 residences and 12 businesses.
If you wish to donate, click here or call (940) 872-4193 for assistance.
