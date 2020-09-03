Burkburnett man fighting for his life with terminal illness

BURKBURNETT, Texas (TNN) - Matt Gonzalez, a resident of Burkburnett has been diagnosed with renal failure and pancreatitis.
It all started when Gonzalez began having stomach pains four months ago; he and his wife Patricia thought he had COVID-19.
However after several tests he finally got his diagnoses a week ago and his health has gone downhill ever since.
“So with the pancreatitis it’s a little bit different when their diabetic and so everything that they’ve tried for him just isn’t working.,”said Patricia Davis, wife of Matt Gonzalez.
After two days spent in United Regional, Matt was sent home on hospice care, where doctors felt would be the best place for him to rest.
Matt also became one of the newest members of the Burkburnett Chamber of Commerce after he and his family open their business Matt’s Auto Splash last March.
One good thing the Gonzalez’s family has to look forward to is celebrating their daughter’s birthday on Sept. 8.
Thanks to the community of Burkburnett, a parade and a birthday party has been organized at the local Chick-fil-A.
Davis says her husband’s last wish is for her and their car wash business to continue the legacy he started.
She says no matter what happens she will continue to remain by Matt’s side and be strong and be courageous for her family.
“I want to be an inspiration. I want my husband to be an inspiration. I want everybody to know that my husband is a great man and he’s fighting and we need a miracle.” said Patricia.
To find out how you can help the Gonzalez family, head on over to their GoFundMe page.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.