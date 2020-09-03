Circuit program promotes professional development

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - A Wichita Falls group has a new name and outlook thanks to some help from the Chamber of Commerce.
Christina Bell has recently landed in a leadership role and to prepare herself for that she signed up for the new program, The Circuit.
The Circuit is a new partnership and rebranding from the Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce.
“Professional growth is new to me,” said Bell. “It’s something that I hope to provide in my culture of management style.”
Formally known as young professionals of Wichita Falls... the circuit is for any emerging leader at any stage of their career.
The program has changed from a social networking approach to developing leaders and promoting career progression.
“These programs are vital to the professional and personal development of our community members here,” said Taylor Davis, Director of Wichita Falls Talent Partnership at the Chamber of Commerce.
“Our community members that take part get inside looks at new programs what’s happening in the community, and they really get to keep their thumb on the pulse on what is happening in Wichita Falls,” said Davis.
The program works through professional development, community involvement, and mentorship.
Each person will go to different training courses and will take part in closed circuit groups like Bike Wichita Falls, Lake Wichita, and Downtown Wichita Falls Development.
“Any help that I can get from anyone who has been in a leadership role and any expertise that I can get about how to better lead drive individuals toward one mission I am all for,” said Bell.
