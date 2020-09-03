City of Vernon announces new Transfer Station requirement

VERNON, Texas (TNN) - The City of Vernon announced Thursday Waste Connections has issued a new requirement for anyone taking trash directly to the Transfer Station.
Waste Connections, the contractor who manages the Transfer Station, is now requiring a HI-VIS Vest or Shirt to be worn at all times.
Anyone not wearing a vest or shirt will not be allowed out of their vehicle to dump and will be turned away.
The Transfer Station is no longer allowed to loan them out so anyone wanting to dump trash will have to bring their own.
