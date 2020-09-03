Hometown Pride Tour: Wellborn 2R Ranch

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - For more than half a century, Earl Wayne Reese has been the General Manager at Wellborn 2R Ranch, but he has wanted to be a cowboy his whole life.
“The call to be a cowboy was so great for me I really couldn’t concentrate on anything else,” said Reese.
Over the years, the Wellborn 2R Ranch has changed some of the ways they operate but most of it is still the same.
“We still gather everything horseback,” said Reese. “We still separate cows and calves horseback. We drag calves through the branding horseback. We are really traditional.”
He can’t do it alone.
Which is why he has help from people like Caleb Johnson and Ross Coleman who have just as much passion for the cowboy lifestyle.
“I get up and try to get my horses in about daylight,” said Johnson. “There is usually something that needs to be ridden. I will prowl through my heifers and get them checked. You don’t know how long that’s going to take when you get started.”
“When you’re a rancher, it doesn’t matter what is going on,” said Coleman. “You have to work all day, every day no matter what.”
Ranch hands usually stay a long time at the ranch.
In the last 50 years, Reese has only had 3 ranch hands and hardly ever has to give instruction
“You don’t have to boss them at all,” said Reese. “They know what to do, so we just go out and do it.”
When working on the ranch people will learn from the best of the best.
“To be a good cowboy, you watch the good cowboys,” said Johnson. “They will do it right and you can learn from them.”
With fewer people interested in working on farms and ranches, Reese says if you have the desire to become a cowboy to try it out.
“I love my job,” said Reese. “There is not a better job in my opinion, and I don’t want to do anything else.”
