Hospice program Building Bridges goes virtual

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Amanda Culley joined Brian Shrull in studio to talk about the Hospice of Wichita Falls program Building Bridges.
Building Bridges is a children’s grief program that is going virtual for the fall session this year, due to COVID-19.
The program generally runs in-person for eight weeks, but this fall session will be only six weeks and will run from Sept. 15 to Oct. 20.
The purpose of the program is to give emotional support to kids, teens and their families who are grieving the loss of someone significant in their lives.
This is a free program for families grieving any type of death, not just families who have used Hospice services.
For more information or any questions, call Hospice at (940) 691-0982.
