15 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County, total now 1,377

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District confirmed 15 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County on Thursday. There were also 34 new recoveries.
There are now a total of 1,377 cases in Wichita County, with 209 of them still being active.
There have been 1,152 total recoveries, 17,315 negative tests and 16 deaths.
There are currently 187 patients recovering at home while 22 are in the hospital. Two patients are currently in critical condition.
There are 69 tests still pending.
New Cases
Contact = 2 cases
Close Contact = 1 cases
Community Spread = 6 cases
Under Investigation = 6 cases
Travel = 0 cases
Ages
0 – 5 = 1
6 – 10 = 0
11 – 19 = 2
20 – 29 = 3
30 – 39 = 2
40 – 49 = 1
50 – 59 = 3
60 – 69 = 3
70 – 79 = 0
80+ = 0
Hospitalizations
Case 258: 70 – 79, stable condition
Case 436: 50 – 59, stable condition
Case 643: 60 - 69, stable condition
Case 758: 40 - 49, stable condition
Case 1,013: 60 - 69, stable condition
Case 1,144: 60 - 69, critical condition
Case 1,152: 80+, stable condition
Case 1,193: 80+ stable condition
Case 1,214: 70 - 79, critical condition
Case 1,218: 70 - 79, stable condition
Case 1,237: 60 - 69, stable condition
Case 1,250: 70 - 79, stable condition
Case 1,289: 60 - 69, stable condition
Case 1,295: 50 - 59, stable condition
Case 1,306: 60 - 69, stable condition
Case 1,312: 50 - 59, stable condition
Case 1,332: 60 - 69, stable condition
Case 1,343: 60 - 69, stable condition
Case 1,344: 50 - 59, stable condition
Case 1,353: 50 - 59, stable condition
Case 1,357: 80+, stable condition
Case 1,377: 50 - 59, stable condition
