Saint Jo VFD receives $145K CARES Act grant

SAINT JO, Texas (TNN) - A federal grant to improve operations and safety measures has been awarded to the Saint Jo Volunteer Fire Department, according to The Bowie News.
U.S. Sen. John Cornyn announced the money was appropriated through the CARES Act and totals at more than $145,000.
The grant also comes through the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Assistance to Firefighters Grant Program, which is a program that aims to strengthen nation’s preparedness and ability to respond to fires and other similar hazards.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.