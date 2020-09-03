STATE UPDATE: Lawton shows 61 actives, Anadarko second in SWOK

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (TNN) - The total number of COVID cases reported in the state has crossed over 61,000.
State officials reported 909 new cases on Thursday morning with 14 new deaths. The total number of cases now stands at 61,027.
Deaths in the state now stand at 835. Officials say 8,745 cases are still active as of Thursday morning.
Local city active cases list:
Lawton - 61
Altus - 28
Anadarko - 49
Duncan - 21
Cache - 4
Elgin - 1
For a complete list, go to coronavirus.ok.gov.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.