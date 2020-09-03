Tech for Teens offers free coding lessons for kids, teens

Tech for Teens offers free coding lessons for kids, teens
A local nonprofit, Tech for Teens, is offering free virtual coding lessons for the younger generation. (Source: Tech for Teens Facebook page)
By KAUZ Team | September 3, 2020 at 1:05 PM CDT - Updated September 3 at 1:05 PM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - A local nonprofit, Tech for Teens, is offering free virtual coding lessons for the younger generation.

The two available classes are Level I and Level II.

The Level I class is for 4th grade students or older. It will:

  • Teach the fundamentals of Computer Science.
  • Test your knowledge.
  • Give hands-on experience.

The Level II class is primarily for 8th grade students or older. It will:

  • Teach Java.
  • Test your knowledge.
  • Give experience with practical projects.

Tech for Teens was founded by a Hirschi High School graduate, Sonya Ganeshram, and is meant to encourage the younger generation to get involved in technology.

To learn more or sign up for a class, click here.

Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.