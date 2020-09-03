Tech for Teens offers free coding lessons for kids, teens

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - A local nonprofit, Tech for Teens, is offering free virtual coding lessons for the younger generation.
The two available classes are Level I and Level II.
The Level I class is for 4th grade students or older. It will:
- Teach the fundamentals of Computer Science.
- Test your knowledge.
- Give hands-on experience.
The Level II class is primarily for 8th grade students or older. It will:
- Teach Java.
- Test your knowledge.
- Give experience with practical projects.
Tech for Teens was founded by a Hirschi High School graduate, Sonya Ganeshram, and is meant to encourage the younger generation to get involved in technology.
To learn more or sign up for a class, click here.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.