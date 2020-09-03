Thursday looks fairly dry

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) -For your Thursday we will see conditions warm up gradually where it will eventually warm up to about 90 with a few clouds across the area. There’s another 20% chance of rain on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.We are tracking a fairly big front that is going to be coming in, in about a week. This could drop temperatures all the way down to the 70s for the high. We will watch rain chances return late Monday going over into Tuesday of next week
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.