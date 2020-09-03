Traffic stop leads to arrest of WF man on felony charges

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - A Wichita Falls man was arrested Wednesday evening after officers reportedly found a loaded handgun in his car during a traffic stop.
According to Wichita Falls police, Amery Robinson was pulled over on Sept. 2 for not using his blinker to signal changing lanes.
Officers reportedly smelled marijuana inside the vehicle and proceeded to detain Robinson. A loaded handgun was reportedly found in the center console of the vehicle.
Robinson allegedly admitted to having marijuana in his pocket. Officers said they searched him and found a bag in his pocket containing nearly half an ounce of marijuana.
Robinson was previously convicted for aggravated robbery back in October of 2015.
He was arrested and charged with the following:
- Unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
- Possession of a controlled substance
- Unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon from 08/30/20
- Deadly conduct, discharge of a firearm from 08/30/20
The suspect, Amery Robinson, was arrested and his bond was set at $225,500 and he remains in the Wichita County Jail.
