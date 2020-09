WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Temperatures will be on the rise into Labor Day and Labor Day Weekend. Highs will be in the 90s with lows at night mainly in the 70s. A big fall cool front slides down our way Tuesday with some rain and storm chances. Much cooler weather will follow the front but how cool and how wet it might be remain in question. For now, we’ll go with coolish and wettish but update that as it gets closer to that time.