WFISD November bond election information

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - WFISD has released more information on the bond election coming up in November.
The new info-graphic has important information for voters over the age of 65, tax rate information and what exactly is being proposed for the high schools.
Under the new propositions, Rider, Hirschi and Wichita Falls high schools will all be retired and two new schools and recreational facilities will be constructed for use.
The new schools will be scheduled to open in Fall of 2024 if the propositions pass.
The estimated maximum tax increase if the bond is approved is estimated to be 32 cents. The total tax rate would be up to $1.47 per $100 of assessed value.
For more information on the bond election, visit the website by clicking here.
