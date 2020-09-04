Belinda needs a forever home

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - It’s our favorite part of the week, it’s time for Pet of the Week.
Kimber Hopkins with Emily’s Legacy Rescue joined Ken Johnson in the studio to talk about a cat named Belinda.
Belinda has one blue eye and one green eye. She’s super sweet and gets along with everyone. She normally has longer hair.
Emily’s Legacy Rescue will be at Petco on Saturday from 12 p.m. until 4 p.m. with more cats available for adoption.
The adoption fee for cats is $97.99 and that covers all shots the animal needs, takes care of spay or neutering and it gets the animal a microchip.
For more information you can visit the Emily’s Legacy Rescue website or Facebook page.
