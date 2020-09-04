Blitz on 6 HS Football Live Scoreboard: Week 2

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Here’s all the scores from Week 2 of Blitz on 6 action.
Check back for updated scores throughout the night:
Hirschi 28 Anna 13 - FINAL
Forestburg 31 Rising Star 58 - FINAL
Benjamin 54 Guthrie 6 - FINAL
Chillicothe 52 Darrouzett 6 - FINAL
Iowa Park 0 vs #2 Canadian 14 - HT
#6 Graham 7 vs Springtown 12 - HT
Burkburnett 22 vs Canyon 44 - Q2
Vernon 0 vs Gainesville 7 - HT
Bowie 7 vs Bridgeport 15 - Q2
Holliday 0 at Eastland 28 - Q2
Nocona 0 at Paradise 36 -Q2
Henrietta 0 vs Millsap 13 - Q2
City View 20 vs Ponder 8 - Q2
GOTW: Petrolia 14 vs Olney 8 - HT
Archer City 38 vs Haskell 0 - Q2
#4 Windthorst 28 vs De Leon 0 - HT
Electra 28 at Tioga 6 - Q2
Munday 6 at Shamrock 22 - Q2
Seymour 21 at Chico 6 - Q2
Quanah 8 at Celeste 20 - HT
Knox City 23 at #9 Motley County 38 - Q2
Saint Jo 37 vs Gold-Burg 0 - Q2
Throckmorton 34 vs Bryson 45 - Q3
Woodson 0 vs Rotan 48 - Q2
Northside 8 vs Rule 7 - Q1
