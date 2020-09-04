Blitz on 6 HS Football Live Scoreboard: Week 2

Check out all the scores and highlights from Week 2 of Blitz on 6 action (Source: KAUZ)
By Brian Shrull and Alyssa Osterdock | September 4, 2020 at 7:09 PM CDT - Updated September 4 at 8:24 PM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Here’s all the scores from Week 2 of Blitz on 6 action.

Check back for updated scores throughout the night:

Thursday

Non-District

Hirschi 28 Anna 13 - FINAL

Forestburg 31 Rising Star 58 - FINAL

Benjamin 54 Guthrie 6 - FINAL

Chillicothe 52 Darrouzett 6 - FINAL

Friday

Non-District

Iowa Park 0 vs #2 Canadian 14 - HT

#6 Graham 7 vs Springtown 12 - HT

Burkburnett 22 vs Canyon 44 - Q2

Vernon 0 vs Gainesville 7 - HT

Bowie 7 vs Bridgeport 15 - Q2

Holliday 0 at Eastland 28 - Q2

Nocona 0 at Paradise 36 -Q2

Henrietta 0 vs Millsap 13 - Q2

City View 20 vs Ponder 8 - Q2

GOTW: Petrolia 14 vs Olney 8 - HT

Archer City 38 vs Haskell 0 - Q2

#4 Windthorst 28 vs De Leon 0 - HT

Electra 28 at Tioga 6 - Q2

Munday 6 at Shamrock 22 - Q2

Seymour 21 at Chico 6 - Q2

Quanah 8 at Celeste 20 - HT

Knox City 23 at #9 Motley County 38 - Q2

Saint Jo 37 vs Gold-Burg 0 - Q2

Throckmorton 34 vs Bryson 45 - Q3

Woodson 0 vs Rotan 48 - Q2

Northside 8 vs Rule 7 - Q1

