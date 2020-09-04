Happy Labor Day Weekend

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Our Labor Day Weekend Forecast looks great. Expect sun and clouds by day and clear skies at night. I can’t rule out a stray sprinkle on Saturday. Highs on Saturday rise to 90 and into the lower 90s on Sunday. Labor Day features sunshine with a high of 96. A BIG FRONT arrives Tuesday with some thunderstorms in the evening, followed by blustery and chilly weather into Wednesday with some showers. Highs on Wednesday may struggle to get out of the 50s!