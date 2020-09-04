Highlander Public House to honor Chadwick Boseman with “Superhero Day”

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Highlander Public House in downtown Wichita Falls is honoring the late actor Chadwick Boseman on Saturday.
The restaurant is hosting Superhero Day and dedicating it this year to the actor that portrayed Black Panther who unexpectedly died from colon cancer. A portion of the proceeds will go to cancer research.
If you show up dressed up as your favorite superhero, you’ll also have a chance to win some prizes.
Superhero Day will run from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.