Hometown Pride Tour: Boddy Ranch continues legacy

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Boddy Ranch has been in Henrietta for more than 100 years and family has always been their number one priority.
It all started in the 1890′s when Macon Boddy’s grandfather got on a train from Iowa.
He was working as a corn farmer at the time and decided to start a new life.
“He rode the train into northern Clay County,” said Macon Boddy. “He really liked what he saw and got off the train in Henrietta. Over the next three years traded his Iowa corn farm for a Texas cattle ranch.”
The Boddy Ranch has been passed down from generation to generation.
Macon grew up with his parents and two sisters in an old schoolhouse that was renovated into a home.
His family taught him from an early age that the ranch was a special place.
“Our parents were really good about teaching us all about the ranch, hunting, fishing, and how to work the cattle,” said Boddy.
Years later, Macon and his sister continued the family tradition and started working at the ranch together.
“I don’t think you get a better childhood than growing up this close with our immediate family and extended family,” said Brooke Boddy Messer, Macon’s daughter and future owner of the ranch.
Brooke left Henrietta 25 years ago to pursue other careers, but always had a gut feeling of coming back to the ranch.
Now, she is learning from her dad and aunt how to run it.
“My dad got to work the first 20 years he worked with his dad,” said Messer. “The second 30 years he got to work with his sister, and now he and I get to work together. That’s just something that doesn’t get to happen very often.”
Brooke hopes that she can share the love she has for the ranch with her two sons and future generations.
“It has tied generations together,” said Messer. “It has made our bonds stronger and has really enhanced our lives in a way we can’t put into words.”
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.