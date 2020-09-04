MSU Texas to offer first doctoral program in 2021

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - MSU Texas has earned approval to offer a doctoral degree in educational leadership starting in January of 2021.
The new program will emphasize educational leadership for prekindergarten all the way up through 12th grade.
It will specialize in public school administration and provide degree opportunities for those who have a master’s degree in curriculum and instruction, instructional technology, adult and higher education or education administration.
Students will need to complete 54 semester credit hours beyond the master’s degree for the program, including a dissertation.
An internship course for superintendent certification is also an option for students interested in the program, and it will require 57 semester credit hours beyond the master’s degree.
Applications can be sent in for the doctoral program starting on Sept. 15 and the deadline to apply for Spring 2021 is Nov. 1.
MSU Texas is also seeking approval for a doctoral program in radiologic sciences. If the program is approved, it will be the first of it’s kind in the country.
