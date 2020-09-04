MSU Texas starts renovations for a new campus center

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The MSU Texas Board of Regents authorized plans in August to renovate the Daniel building into a new campus center.
The $5 million project will turn the Daniel building into the Bridwell Activities Center, renovating the building into a campus center to enhance the residential living experience.
It is meant to give more space for the Greek community, offering larger chapter rooms, as well as devote a new space for the Student Government Association and other student organizations.
These new spaces will free up space in the Clark Student Center for MOSIAC and other students who need a place to meet.
Funding for the first phase has been made through the J.S. Bridwell Foundation, as part of the seven-year, $50 million Campaign for MSU Texas meant to enrich students’ lives and enhance their learning experience.
