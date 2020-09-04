One new death, 15 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County

By KAUZ Team | September 4, 2020 at 3:29 PM CDT - Updated September 4 at 3:34 PM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District confirmed one new death and 15 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County on Friday. There were also 17 new recoveries.

There are now a total of 1,392 cases in Wichita County, with 206 of them still being active.

There have been 1,169 total recoveries, 17,378 negative tests and 17 deaths.

There are currently 183 patients recovering at home while 23 are in the hospital. Two patients are currently in critical condition.

There are 88 tests still pending.

The Health District is saddened to report a death today. Case 1,379, 80+, was hospitalized at the time of death. There are 15 new cases, 23 hospitalizations, and 17 recoveries to report today.

Please note, there will be no update Monday, September 7th. We hope you have a safe Labor Day weekend!

New Cases

Contact = 4 cases

Close Contact = 2 cases

Community Spread = 1 cases

Under Investigation = 7 cases

Travel = 1 cases

Ages

0 – 5 = 0

6 – 10 = 0

11 – 19 = 2

20 – 29 = 1

30 – 39 = 4

40 – 49 = 1

50 – 59 = 3

60 – 69 = 1

70 – 79 = 1

80+ = 2

Hospitalizations

Case 258: 70 – 79, stable condition

Case 436: 50 – 59, stable condition

Case 643: 60 - 69, stable condition

Case 758: 40 - 49, stable condition

Case 1,013: 60 - 69, stable condition

Case 1,144: 60 - 69, critical condition

Case 1,152: 80+, stable condition

Case 1,193: 80+ stable condition

Case 1,214: 70 - 79, critical condition

Case 1,218: 70 - 79, stable condition

Case 1,237: 60 - 69, stable condition

Case 1,289: 60 - 69, stable condition

Case 1,295: 50 - 59, stable condition

Case 1,306: 60 - 69, stable condition

Case 1,312: 50 - 59, stable condition

Case 1,318: 30 - 39, stable condition

Case 1,332: 60 - 69, stable condition

Case 1,343: 60 - 69, stable condition

Case 1,344: 50 - 59, stable condition

Case 1,353: 50 - 59, stable condition

Case 1,357: 80+, stable condition

Case 1,377: 50 - 59, stable condition

Case 1,383: 80+, stable condition

