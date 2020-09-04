One new Rider High School student tests positive for COVID-19

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Rider High School Principal Dr. Cody Blair sent a message out to parents Friday that one student has tested positive for COVID-19.
The student also attends the Career Education Center. The health department considers this case to be low risk and no close contact individuals have been identified.
All areas of the buildings that the student member were in contact with have already been cleaned and disinfected.
This is the fourth Rider High School student to test positive for the virus.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.