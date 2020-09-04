Texoma Gives starts Thursday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The 5th annual Texoma Gives event is now less than a week away and will be taking place on Thursday.
The 16-hour day of giving will feature around 200 nonprofits in North Texas and Southern Oklahoma this year.
Texoma Gives will run from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., but early giving is already underway.
This year, instead of meeting at the community foundation office, the nonprofits will be meeting on the soccer field at MSU on Louis J. Rodriguez Drive, due to COVID-19.
This change allows room for social distancing as well as provides adequate light throughout the long event.
Masks will be required for all in attendance.
Texoma Gives is more important than ever this year, with many local nonprofits having to cancel their own fundraisers throughout the year due to the pandemic.
All of the participating nonprofits can be found on the Texoma Gives website, searchable by name, location or cause.
Donations are made directly to each organization by credit card and the minimum donation amount is $10.
To give an early donation or to learn more, click here.
Find the full press release below:
5TH ANNUAL TEXOMA GIVES EVENT SET FOR SEPTEMBER 10TH
Online day of giving features 200 regional nonprofit organizations
(Wichita Falls, TX)—Every day nonprofit organizations in our region work to improve the lives of others. But, on Thursday, September 10th we can all be part of making our communities better, during the 5th annual Texoma Gives. This 16 hour online giving day event shines a spotlight on almost 200 nonprofit organizations in North Texas and Southern Oklahoma.
The Wichita Falls Area Community Foundation hosts the event for area nonprofits on both sides of the Red River to help them raise much needed funding. “With COVID-19 forcing organizations to cancel their spring, summer, and now fall fundraising events, many are relying on Texoma Gives this year more than ever,” said Leslie Schaffner, Wichita Falls Area Community Foundation President. Anyone in the world may donate to their favorite charities through at www.texomagives.org. Thousands of dollars in prize money will be on the line throughout the day to incentivize giving. The actual event is from 6 am until 10 pm on September 10th but for those who want to get a head start on the action, early giving is now underway.
Since the first Texoma Gives day of giving in 2016, the event has raised over $4.1 million dollars for regional nonprofit organizations. Here’s how it works. Interested nonprofits in the Wichita Falls Area Community Foundation’s 24 county service area sign up to participate. The Foundation provides the infrastructure and platform for the participants to share information about their organization, tell their stories, and define their needs. Each organization then is responsible for reaching out to existing donors and cultivating new ones who have an interest in their work.
Using a common website often helps introduce organizations to donors they may have never reached before. Visitors to the texomagives.org website can search for organizations by name, by location, or even by cause. Donations are made directly to the organization by credit card. The minimum donation amount is $10.00.
For more information on Texoma Gives, visit www.texomagives.org or contact the Wichita Falls Area Community Foundation at 940-766-0829.
