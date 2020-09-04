Texoma Gives starts Thursday

The Wichita Falls Area Community Foundation hosts the event for area nonprofits on both sides of the Red River to help them raise much needed funding. “With COVID-19 forcing organizations to cancel their spring, summer, and now fall fundraising events, many are relying on Texoma Gives this year more than ever,” said Leslie Schaffner, Wichita Falls Area Community Foundation President. Anyone in the world may donate to their favorite charities through at www.texomagives.org. Thousands of dollars in prize money will be on the line throughout the day to incentivize giving. The actual event is from 6 am until 10 pm on September 10th but for those who want to get a head start on the action, early giving is now underway.