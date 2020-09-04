This weekend looks very enjoyable

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) -For your Friday we’re going to see fairly nice conditions for this time of the year where we’re only going to have a high of 89 degrees with partly cloudy skies. The wind will be out of the east at about 5 to 10 miles per hour. While I can’t completely rule out an isolated shower or two I believe most if not all of us will stay dry. Overnight tonight will see a low of 69 with clear skies and then going into Saturday we will have a high of 90 with a few clouds across the area. Going into Sunday we look to warm up just a little bit and will have a high of about 93 with sunny skies and the wind will be out of the southeast at about 10 to 15 miles per hour on Monday. Monday will be the warmest day the next 7 days with a high of 95 degrees with sunny skies. However on Tuesday we are tracking a cold front that looks to impact parts of Texoma giving us a nice cool down. We’ll have a high of 88 with isolated thunderstorm chances. The wind will shift from the south to the north at about 15 to 25 miles per hour. On Tuesday we have a 30% chance of showers and storms and then on Wednesday we have a 20% chance. We will only have a high around 72 degrees with showers across the area. We continue the rain chances on Thursday with a 20% chance and a high of 75.