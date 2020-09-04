Two new MSU Texas students test positive for COVID-19

By KAUZ Team | September 4, 2020 at 4:31 PM CDT - Updated September 4 at 4:32 PM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Midwestern State University reports two new students have tested positive for COVID-19.

Here are the current COVID-19 numbers for MSU Texas. (Source: MSU Texas)

A total of 21 people in the campus community have tested positive since July 1.

The report, which was updated Friday after 4:30 p.m., says the patients are made up of seven faculty/staff members and 14 students. There are currently three active student cases and one active staff case.

This comes from the University’s “Reported Cases” page on their website.

You can view MSU Texas’ Return to Campus plan by clicking here.

