Watch: Arrest made in 2003 cold case murder of Cynthia Palacio

In July of 2003, around 7 a.m., a mother with her young daughter in the car saw something in the distance, and wondered if it was real. After a 911 call and an investigation, police confirmed a young woman’s body, naked from the waist down, was dumped on a county road not far from Slaton, Texas. She was identified as Cynthia Palacio. She had a 2-year-old daughter at the time.