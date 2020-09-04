WFHS choir teacher arrested

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls High School choir director was arrested Friday after a Texas Ranger investigation for an improper relationship with a student.
The Department of Public Safety reports they started an investigation into Christopher Jarvis on Aug. 27 and they conducted an interview with a former female student of Wichita Falls High School.
The student reportedly began a romantic relationship with Jarvis in 2017 and says they would engage in sexual intercourse in a closet in the choir room.
She told investigators the closet they used contained old choir robes that Jarvis would allegedly use to clean himself with following intercourse.
On Aug. 28, a search conducted in the choir room closet resulted in five robes being seized by the Texas Rangers.
The Texas Rangers report that each robe taken has a stain found by alternate light sources used to detect biological fluids, including semen.
Jarvis was arrested for an improper relationship with a student and was being held on a $10,000 bond set by a judge, but has since bonded out.
