WFHS choir teacher arrested
By KAUZ Team | September 4, 2020 at 12:46 PM CDT - Updated September 4 at 12:47 PM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls High School choir director was arrested Friday after a Texas Ranger investigation for an improper relationship with a student.

The Department of Public Safety reports they started an investigation into Christopher Jarvis on Aug. 27 and they conducted an interview with a former female student of Wichita Falls High School.

The student reportedly began a romantic relationship with Jarvis in 2017 and says they would engage in sexual intercourse in a closet in the choir room.

She told investigators the closet they used contained old choir robes that Jarvis would allegedly use to clean himself with following intercourse.

On Aug. 28, a search conducted in the choir room closet resulted in five robes being seized by the Texas Rangers.

The Texas Rangers report that each robe taken has a stain found by alternate light sources used to detect biological fluids, including semen.

Jarvis was arrested for an improper relationship with a student and was being held on a $10,000 bond set by a judge, but has since bonded out.

