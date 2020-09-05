Bowie High School graduate receives CMA Award nominations

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - A Bowie High School graduate is receiving some pretty big honors.
According to Bowie News, 1996 Bowie High School graduate, Cory Fitzner was nominated for 2 Country Music Association awards.
Fitzner is the host of “Fitz in the Morning” on 98.9 KNUC in Seattle, Washington.
The CMA nominations are for major market radio station of the year and major market personality of the year.
The CMA Awards are Wednesday, September 16th.
