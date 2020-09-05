Harris’ mostly virtual campaign to get Wisconsin road test

In private events over the past two weeks, Harris has met with Black leaders and activists to thank them for their support and motivate them as the campaign enters the final stretch. Last Saturday, Harris held one with Black women leaders who had urged Biden to choose a Black woman as his running mate and another with Black men, said Donna Brazile, a former head of the Democratic National Committee, who was on the first call, where singer Bebe Winans serenaded Harris with his song “Born for This.”