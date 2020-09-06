Mid-Week Cold Front

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Temperatures will remain warm to hot into Labor Day and most of the day Tuesday. A big front will drop south into our area Tuesday night and Wednesday, bringing changing weather. This front may stall near or just east of us. This will lead to a big contrast in temperatures from east to west. For now, we’ll forecast 60s on Wednesday and Thursday with off and on rain/storms. We’ll warm up toward the weekend but rain chances may linger.