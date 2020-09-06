Victory Ministries host fundraiser to benefit homeless men

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) -Wichita Falls Victory Ministries held it’s annual fundraiser at Red River Harley Davidson on September 5.
The fundraisers allowed residents and customers to get food including hamburgers, German sausages, chips and a drink for a donations.
“We provide clothes food shelter hygiene products and if they need rides to court or any legal obligations or to the doctor we provide all of those as well.” said Brandon Harper Home Director of Victory Ministries.
Victory Ministries has a six month faith based program, where they can shelter 20 men in their on -site Ark’s men’s home.
Victory Ministries made a total of $200 in donation money, that will go towards helping homeless men of Wichita Falls get back on their feet.
To find more information or to donate to Victory Ministries visit their Facebook page.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.