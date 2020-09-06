WFPD investigates body found in home

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Wichita Falls Police have started an investigation after a body was found inside a home Sunday afternoon.
Police say the call came in around 12:15 p.m. Sunday at a home at 1223 Sun Valley Drive
When police arrived, they found the body of 47-year-old Rhonda Rutledge.
Police tell us that they believe other family members living in the house were away for the weekend and came home and found Rutledge.
Next of kin were notified, and her body is being sent off for an autopsy.
Police will continue to investigate until the results of that test come back.
