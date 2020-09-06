Wichita Falls residents rally downtown to “Save Our Children”

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) -Residents gathered in Downtown Wichita Falls at Park Central to bring awareness and learn the signs of childhood trauma, sexual abuse and human trafficking.
“We want to make sure that people are talking to their children and being open and honest and having a safe place to talk if something is wrong.” said Cindy Smith Organizer of “Save Our Children” rally.
Wichita Falls organizations that specialize in helping women and children in abusive situations like, Patsy’s House, First Step and Southern Grit Advocacy were also in attendance.
Southern Grit Advocacy and First Step hope to bring awareness of sexual abuse by working with the Wichita Falls Independent School District, to help children in the classrooms before they become a victim.
“Something has to be changed in that arena in that thought that behavior needs to change and we’ve heard why from hearing these stories today because people don’t understand whats happening to them.” said Vicky Payne Executive Director of Southern Grit Advocacy.
Smith says it only takes one person to speak out in order to make a change and although the turnout was less than she hoped for, she will continue to have more events and fight to “Save Our Children.”
To find out more information on Wichita Falls “Save Our Children” visit their Facebook page.
