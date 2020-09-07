American Legion post honors first responders with free Labor Day lunch

VERNON, Texas (TNN) - On a day meant to honor workers, the Robinson-Chaney American Legion Post 67 in Vernon opened its doors to treat those working on the front lines to a free meal.
“To honor them and the work that they do here in Vernon,” Robert Donahue, the post’s adjutant, said.
“Those who have really done so much for us even though we don’t know their names,” Gary Chapman, another member, said.
Their hall saw troopers from the department of public safety, police officers and even provided a stack of to-go lunches to the local fire department.
Both Donahue and Chapman say these workers have had to put in overtime lately and wanted to show their appreciation.
“There’s been a lot of stress during this time of the pandemic,” Donahue said, “and they do a lot of different things for us.”
Chapman added, “and especially now when they’re working during a time when a lot of people aren’t. We want those who are in the forefront to know we remember them.”
This is the first time the American Legion post has done this type of even for first responders, but it’s something the organization hopes they can continue to do to help encourage and give back to the community.
“Our world would not be what it is without their dedication to what they do,” Chapman said.
