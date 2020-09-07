A cold front is coming late Tuesday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) -For your Monday we are going to be seeing fairly warm conditions, we are going to have a high of about 95 with sunny skies. The wind will be out of the south at about 10 to 20 miles per hour. Looking ahead to Tuesday we will see 92 degrees with a 20% chance of showers during the day however Tuesday evening we now have a first alert weather day. Rain chances will increase to 60% chance. The First Alert weather day is being issued because we have a very strong cold front on the way that’s going to be dropping our low temperatures down into the 50s on Tuesday the high on Wednesday will be in the 60s with the low still in the 50s and we still have a first alert weather day for Wednesday as well. On Wednesday we have a 60% chance of showers and storms then going into Thursday that drops down to 50% chance and temperatures will start warming up once again with about 70 for the high.