Hometown Pride Tour: Duncan showcases local artists

DUNCAN, Oklahoma (TNN) - Our Hometown Pride Tour of Duncan takes us to the Chisholm Trail Arts Council and inside their gallery showcasing artists from all across Southwest Oklahoma and beyond.
“We’re a hidden treasure here in Duncan, but I don’t like to be hidden, so we want to encourage everyone to come find us and check out what we have to offer to the community,” said Darcy Reedes, executive director of the Chisholm Trail Arts Council.
The Chisholm Trail Arts Council has been here for the last five years and sits just a block away from Main Street.
Every wall inside is filled top to bottom with featured artists.
“We started locally at first, trying to highlight our local artists and their talents and that quickly grew and so we’ve been able to serve surrounding communities,” said Reedes.
With a gallery here this weekend, one of the artists featured shares her story of getting into art.
“When I had my first child I kind of played around with painting and it just became more and more of my life and now I just can’t imagine life without it,” said Eve Cornejo, a featured artist.
Showcasing these works is so important for many in the community.
“By me being here showing what I do, I can inspire other kids to do that,” said Cornejo. “Even if they don’t necessarily take it later on and become an artist but even just have that piece of art in their art is good.”
“You get to expose your art to other people and what happens is your community begins to create art itself,” said Mikel Davison, another featured artist.
“We’re just glad to be part of this active community and we just hope that everybody sees what we see and we invite them all to come in, our doors are open,” said Reedes.
